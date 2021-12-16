Inside pics of 'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s luxurious house with white-golden interiors

Take a look at some pics of Munmun Dutta's new home.

Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has a large social media following. Her fans are interested in learning more about both her personal and professional lives. Munmum recently gave a tour of her home on YouTube after purchasing a new home.