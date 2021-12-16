Inside pics of 'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s luxurious house with white-golden interiors

Take a look at some pics of Munmun Dutta's new home.
Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has a large social media following. Her fans are interested in learning more about both her personal and professional lives. Munmum recently gave a tour of her home on YouTube after purchasing a new home.
1. Living Room
Munmun's living room includes comfortable couches and a TV, making it a pleasant place to spend time.
2. Dining Area
Her dining room, which is well designed and includes a dining table, is the ideal setting for enjoying meals in seclusion.
3. Awards space
Munmun Dutta has kept a dedicated space for her awards.
4. Kitchen
Munmun Dutta's kitchen is white and grey in colour.
5. Bedroom
Her bed had an orange headboard and curtains to match. Her guest room is decorated in green and white tones.
6. Balcony
Munmun also showed her followers her balcony, which was tastefully decked with lights she purchased in Turkey.