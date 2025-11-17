Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration

India signs 'historic' LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports, announces Hardeep Singh Puri
TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Nov 17, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
1.Mom-to-be Bharti Singh with her girls gang
In this photo, Bharti Singh is seen posing with Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, and Jannat Zubair. Ahead of the little one's arrival, the comedian was treated to a surprise baby shower party from her 'Laughter Chefs' team.
2.The grand celebration of Bharti Singh with close friends
The entire Laughter Chefs team, including Kashmera Shah,Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, and Jasmin Bhasin joined the bash, and celebrated the happiness with Bharti Singh.
3.The viral queens: Kashmera and Jannat
In this photo, Jannat Zubair got the perfect chance to get a selfie with Kashmera Shah.
4.The madness continues with Krushna Abhishek and Jannat Zubair
Here's another quirky, candid moment from Jannat Zubair, capturing the masti and madness created by the prankmaster Krushna Abhishek.
5.Yummy cake cutting in the presence of family and friends
No bash is complete without a cake-cutting ceremony. Bharti's friends made sure to treat her like a princess. In this photo, Bharti is seen cutting a yummy cake, adding perfect sweetness to the occasion.View this post on Instagram