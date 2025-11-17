FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration

As Bharti Singh is expecting her second child, the mom-to-be got a surprise baby shower by her team, Laughter Chefs. Take a look at the celebrations.

Simran Singh | Nov 17, 2025, 02:24 PM IST

1.Mom-to-be Bharti Singh with her girls gang

Mom-to-be Bharti Singh with her girls gang
1

In this photo, Bharti Singh is seen posing with Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, and Jannat Zubair. Ahead of the little one's arrival, the comedian was treated to a surprise baby shower party from her 'Laughter Chefs' team.

2.The grand celebration of Bharti Singh with close friends

The grand celebration of Bharti Singh with close friends
2

The entire Laughter Chefs team, including Kashmera Shah,Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, and Jasmin Bhasin joined the bash, and celebrated the happiness with Bharti Singh.

3.The viral queens: Kashmera and Jannat

The viral queens: Kashmera and Jannat
3

In this photo, Jannat Zubair got the perfect chance to get a selfie with Kashmera Shah. 

4.The madness continues with Krushna Abhishek and Jannat Zubair

The madness continues with Krushna Abhishek and Jannat Zubair
4

Here's another quirky, candid moment from Jannat Zubair, capturing the masti and madness created by the prankmaster Krushna Abhishek. 

5.Yummy cake cutting in the presence of family and friends

Yummy cake cutting in the presence of family and friends
5

No bash is complete without a cake-cutting ceremony. Bharti's friends made sure to treat her like a princess. In this photo, Bharti is seen cutting a yummy cake, adding perfect sweetness to the occasion. 

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

