Inside pics of Shweta Tiwari’s spacious home in Mumbai

Shweta Tiwari rose to popularity as Prerna Basu in the daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' was recently in Cape Town to participate in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Shweta has appeared in a number of popular series, including 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui' and 'Begusarai.' She also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she was crowned the champion in 2011. Shweta was most recently seen in the serial 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan,' in which she starred alongside Varun Bhadola, and has recently been in the headlines for her drastic physical transformation and breathtaking photoshoots, which she has been sharing on her verified Instagram account.

And, while she is a household figure in the television industry, her lifestyle is lavish but understated. So, with the help of these hand-picked Instagram photographs and videos, we thought we'd show you what Shweta's house looks like from the inside.