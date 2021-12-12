Inside pics of Shweta Tiwari’s spacious home in Mumbai

Take a look inside Shweta Tiwari's beautiful Mumbai home.
Shweta Tiwari rose to popularity as Prerna Basu in the daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' was recently in Cape Town to participate in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Shweta has appeared in a number of popular series, including 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui' and 'Begusarai.' She also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she was crowned the champion in 2011. Shweta was most recently seen in the serial 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan,' in which she starred alongside Varun Bhadola, and has recently been in the headlines for her drastic physical transformation and breathtaking photoshoots, which she has been sharing on her verified Instagram account.
And, while she is a household figure in the television industry, her lifestyle is lavish but understated. So, with the help of these hand-picked Instagram photographs and videos, we thought we'd show you what Shweta's house looks like from the inside.
1. Shweta Tiwari’s living room
Shweta Tiwari's Mumbai home has rustic wooden furniture in the living room. The space is tastefully adorned with indoor plants and lovely handcrafted lighting. When the room is lit up, a gold foyer partition in the area looks amazing. The living room area is enhanced by large windows, an adjoining balcony, designer wallpapers, sheer curtains, and colourful cushions on the sofas.
2. Shweta Tiwari’s dedicated space for awards
Shweta has dedicated an entire cabinet in the living room to all of the awards she has collected over the years.
3. Shweta Tiwari’s dining area
The dining room is connected to the living room, yet there is a distinct space between the two. A six-seater table with a marble top can be seen in the dining area. The area is beautifully-decorated, with designer pieces displayed on the walls, as well as spotlights and a lovely chandelier. A tiny cabinet with a marble top sits directly next to the entrance door in the dining room. On display are books, showpieces, and other design elements.
4. Shweta Tiwari’s balcony
One of the most lovely areas of the house is the balcony. It is tastefully adorned with plants and provides ample space for a family meal or a cup of coffee and some reading time.
5. Shweta Tiwari’s bedrooms
The house includes more than one room with Shweta and her children Palak Tiwari and Reyansh staying there. The bedrooms, as well as the beds, appear to be plain.