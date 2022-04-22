Inside photos of Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar's luxurious house in Pune

Step Inside Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar's stunning house.
Namita Thapar, a Shark Tank India judge, is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical, a Pune-based Indian global pharmaceutical company. Namita, is one of India's most successful businesswomen, and she recently joined Emcure as CFO. She worked for Guidant Corporation in the United States before joining Emcure. She is also the owner of Incredible Ventures Ltd., which she founded.
1. Hall
The hall in Namita Thapar's home has delicate tones and a nice aesthetic. It's also decked out with lovely show pieces.
2. Yoga space
Namita Thapar shares snippets of her yoga practise on Instagram on a regular basis. She can be seen performing yoga on the deck in the majority of the photographs, with a few sofas behind her.
3. Dining area
The dining room of Namita Thapar's house is decorated in soft and pleasant tones. The entrepreneur frequently posts snippets of her home-cooked meals, which she displays on her dining table while also showcasing the decor.
4. Balcony
Namita Thapar's home has a lovely balcony with lush greenery all around it.
5. Instrument corner
Namita may be seen posing with her sons in a few images, and in one of them, a small glimpse of a casio setup with sitting space can be seen. Although it is unclear whether entire the room is dedicated to music or not, it certainly adds a nice touch to the home.