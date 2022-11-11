Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors

The newest Bollywood star to appear in an Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is episode is Mouni Roy. Celebrities show fans around their houses and what makes them unique in the video series. Together with her husband Suraj Nambiar, Mouni resides in Mumbai in a beautiful house that will make your jaws drop.

(All photos: Asian Paints/YouTube)