Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors

Take a look inside Mouni Roy's massive house in Mumbai.

  • Nov 11, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

The newest Bollywood star to appear in an Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is episode is Mouni Roy. Celebrities show fans around their houses and what makes them unique in the video series. Together with her husband Suraj Nambiar, Mouni resides in Mumbai in a beautiful house that will make your jaws drop.

(All photos: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Living Room
A large TV screen, a cream-colored sectional sofa, and a lamp can all be found in the roomy living area. A round dining table with four blue velvet chairs is located behind the sofa.

Balcony
The outside patio area of her house is probably its most attractive feature in Mouni's house. It has numerous dining areas and plants.

Kitchen
Her kitchen is exquisitely arranged, and the appliances are chrome. It has an elegant appearance and is an open kitchen.

Interiors
The house has beautiful elements that make the house look classy. The space has a beautiful chandelier, wall decor and more. 

The Sofa Set
Apart from the living room, Mouni has another area where she has beautifully placed a pristine white couch.

