India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

India's most watched TV show had 7.7 crore viewers, more than the combined TRP of Naagin, Bigg Boss, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

  • Sep 18, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

TRPs, in full Television Rating Points, have been a buzzword in Indian television for over two decades. Said to measure viewership figures, these ratings show which is the most watched show at any given point of time. Over the years, a rating of 2 (implying a viewership of 20 lakh) has come to be accepted as very good. But there was one show that once commanded an astonishing viewership of 7.7 crore, a figure no show has reached in 36 years.

1. India’s most watched TV show ever

It should come as no surprise that it is Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which remains the most-watched Indian TV show even 36 years after it stopped airing. As per historical data, the 1988 episode of Ramayan that showed Lakshman and Meghnaad’s battle was watched by 7.7 crore viewers, as it showed 77 million impressions, the highest-ever figure seen in India

2. How Ramayan beat modern-day hits

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had a peak rating of 22, as did Mahabharat. The highest TRP rating of Bigg Boss has never crossed 15. Even the most successful show of recent times – Naagin – has never seen a double digit rating, maxing out at 7. Just how impactful Ramayan was can be gauged by the fact that the combined TRPs of all these shows still can’t beat Ramayan’s number

3. All about Ramayan

The popular mythological drama based on the epic and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, was easily the most impactful Indian television programme. It starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahra, Arvind Trivedi, and Dara Singh

4. How Ramayan was made

Ramayan was regarded as the most expensive TV show produced during the time with a budget Rs 9 lakhs per episode. The Rs 7-crore budget of the show was even higher than the biggest Indian films made at the time

5. Ramayan’s impact on Arun Govil

A show of this scale and stature should have made all its cast stars. But it had an adverse impact on Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama. The actor was typecast as he was seen to embody Lord Rama and hence, had trouble finding good roles in TV shows and films after Ramayan

6. Ramayan’s cultural impact

Ramayan was a runaway hit with reports of deserted streets when it aired. Originally planned for 52 episodes, the show had to be extended twice to 78 episodes because of the public sentiment in its favour. It has had countless reruns since

