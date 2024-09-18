India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

TRPs, in full Television Rating Points, have been a buzzword in Indian television for over two decades. Said to measure viewership figures, these ratings show which is the most watched show at any given point of time. Over the years, a rating of 2 (implying a viewership of 20 lakh) has come to be accepted as very good. But there was one show that once commanded an astonishing viewership of 7.7 crore, a figure no show has reached in 36 years.