India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

When OTT began in India, it largely consisted of short format shows made by small production companies releasing over YouTube. But over the years, as major streaming platforms debuted in India, the scale of these shows began to grow bigger. Today, the biggest web series in India even rival some of the biggest Indian films in terms of budgets. What is interesting is that the most expensive of them all has not seen completion in almost seven years. And it has a Baahubali connect.