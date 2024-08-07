India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

Television shows in India started at the smallest scale possible. But Indian TV has come a long way since then. While most reality shows’ budgets are skewed due to the hosts’ high salaries, fiction shows are a different ball game. Historical TV shows have taken the lead in terms of scale in Hindi entertainment and the biggest of them all dwarfs even films when it comes to budget. The most expensive Indian TV show even dwarfs the biggest Indian film with its mammoth budget