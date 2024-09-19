India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

The highest paid celeb on Indian TV earns as much as Rs 200 crore for a single season of their hit show
The television medium has long surpassed the stage where it was considered inferior to films. Maybe not the series but the reality shows of Indian television have surpassed even the biggest films in terms of eyeballs and the revenues they generate. So it is no surprise that the talent associated with these shows is compensated handsomely. In fact, the host of one of these shows is the highest paid TV star in India, raking in Rs 12 crore each week.
1. India’s highest paid TV star is…
Salman Khan emerges as the highest-paid Indian celebrity on television courtesy his stint as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. As per a Times of India report, the actor charged Rs 6 crore per episode to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17. This meant that Salman was taking home a healthy Rs 12 crore per week and over Rs 200 crore for the entire season
2. Did Salman earn Rs 1000 crore for Bigg Boss 16?
Reports had earlier claimed that Salman was making Rs 1000 crore per season for Bigg Boss but they were debunked with the star himself poking fun at those figures in 2023
3. How Salman beat Bollywood’s heroes’ film fees
That is a sum most heroes don’t charge for their films. For instance, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan take home Rs 150-200 crore per film. Only Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay, the highest-paid actors in India, eclipse Salman as they charge Rs 250-275 crore per film, slightly higher than Salman’s Bigg Boss fees
4. How ahead is Salman Khan of top TV stars
Salman’s fees eclipses any TV star of India currently. Kapil Sharma, for instance, earns around Rs 50 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show and its Netflix successor. Rupali Ganguly, the highest-paid TV actress, earns around Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa
5. Salman Khan’s net worth
Salman Khan is reported to have a net worth of nearly Rs 3000 crore, which makes him among the richest actors in the country. In this list, he is ahead of Aamir Khan (Rs 1800 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2100 crore), and Rajinikanth (Rs 600 crore)