In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning with its 13th season. As the contestants have flown to Cape Town for the show, here we are sharing information about one of the contenders, singer Rashmeet Kaur. Let's trace her journey. (Image source: Rashmeet Kaur Instagram)
1. Rashmeet Kaur's family background
Born on March 8, 1994, singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur hails from Punjab. She grew up in Delhi and currently, she's living in Mumbai. As per the information of Stars Unfold, Rashmeet began her musical journey at the age of six, when her mother started Gurbani sangeet and harmonium lessons.
2. Rashmeet Kaur's stint with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
After formal music training from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, Delhi, Rashmeet started her journey in the music industry. At first, she participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2012). She even participated in Voice of Punjab Season 4 (2013).
3. Rashmeet Kaur other stint with musical reality shows
Rashmeet Kaur even participated in Asia's singing superstars (2015) and ended up being one of the top 6 contenders. Rashmeet even won the first season of Prime Video's music reality show, The Remix.
4. Popular songs of Rashmeet Kaur
Rashmeet Kaur is a popular singer who got popular by recreating the Punjabi folk songs Bajre Da Sitta, Buhe Bariyan, and Ik Meri Ankh Kashni. Rashmeet's musical career took off when she sang Heer for Phillauri. Her other popular songs include Nadiyon Paar and Thumkeshwari.
5. Rashmeet Kaur in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Rashmeet Kaur is now competing with Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, and other contestants at Rohit Shetty-hosted, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.