In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's step out in style, fans call them 'power couple'

Take a look at these incredible photos of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as they are photographed together by paparazzi.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were one of the most popular couples on 'Bigg Boss 15'. Their admirers dubbed them 'TejRan,' and tweets praising them flooded Twitter every day. Fans frequently engage in virtual spats about various aspects of the relationship in 'BB 15'.

Their fans, on the other hand, have been waiting to see them together since the controversial show concluded. On shoots, date nights, and other occasions, the two are frequently seen together. New photographs of them posing for photographers have gone viral.