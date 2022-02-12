Search icon
In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's step out in style, fans call them 'power couple'

Take a look at these incredible photos of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as they are photographed together by paparazzi.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 12, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were one of the most popular couples on 'Bigg Boss 15'. Their admirers dubbed them 'TejRan,' and tweets praising them flooded Twitter every day. Fans frequently engage in virtual spats about various aspects of the relationship in 'BB 15'.

Their fans, on the other hand, have been waiting to see them together since the controversial show concluded. On shoots, date nights, and other occasions, the two are frequently seen together. New photographs of them posing for photographers have gone viral.

1. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra pose for paps

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra pose for paps
1/5

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the fan-favorite 'Bigg Boss 15' duo, were spotted together last night and joyfully posed for the paparazzi.

2. Tejasswi Prakash's outfit

Tejasswi Prakash's outfit
2/5

Tejasswi Prakash of 'Naagin 6' wore a sophisticated co-ord outfit. She accessorised with a bag and finger rings and wore it with high heels.

3. Karan Kundrra's outfit

Karan Kundrra's outfit
3/5

Karan Kundrra dressed in black jeans and a black t-shirt, which he layered under an algae green coat.

4. TejRan's night out

TejRan's night out
4/5

As per Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram stories, TejRan went out for a friend's birthday celebration. Sussane Khan joined the party as well.

5. Fans reaction to TejRan's photos

Fans reaction to TejRan's photos
5/5

The photographs became viral in no time after being uploaded by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani. Fans have dubbed them a 'power couple',saying they can't take their gaze away from them.

