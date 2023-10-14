In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

The makers of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 unveil the beautiful, luxurious house of the season.
Salman Khan is back with another season of Bigg Boss to enthrall the audience. As the season is about to start on October 15, the makers have unveiled the luxurious and beautiful house for the 17th season and left fans awestruck. The caption of the video read, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aapka swagat hai! Chaliye pravesh karte hai iss season ke aalishaan aur shaandaar ghar mein jahan Dil, Dimag aur Dum ka lagega buffet!”
1. Bigg Boss House reveal
On Friday, Bigg Boss 17 makers shared a video revealing the amenities and features of the Bigg Boss house this season. It has a small space for the gym as usual and has a big garden too.
2. Bigg Boss House entrance
The house looks less colourful and more monotone and earthy stone and brick flooring and walls in shades of brown which adds a calmness to the house. The house also has some figures from the game of chess on the walls like a big white horse at the entrance.
3. Living Room
The grand living area has some beautiful aesthetics and a big sofa set with cushioned seats in brick print. The living area has brick flooring and a television where contestants will be able to talk to Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar.
4. Kitchen area
The kitchen area where usually most of the fights of the season take place has wooden seats and beautiful aesthetic and dim lighting.
5. Bigg Boss 17 house's bedroom
Three kinds of bedrooms can be seen in the house this season. One with a lavender touch, beautifully decorated with flowers and floral flooring.
6. Therapy room
This year, Bigg Boss house also has a separate therapy room painted in blue and neon green and looks super calm and catchy.
7. Archive Room
Another room also known as the archive room, has a massive wooden hand over the sitting area forming the highlight of the room. The room has brown wooden flooring and a sofa chair too with chess figures on the wall.
8. Phone room
This year, the contestants will be allowed to use a telephone. The room where the telephone has been placed has two double beds and ancient interiors and a massive statue of a woman with wings over the bed.