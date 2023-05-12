Search icon
In pics: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet as she poses in white bralette and black miniskirt in hotel room

TV actress Shweta Tiwari shared a bunch of pictures of herself on Insagram, where she was posing in a white bralette, paired with black skirt and jacket.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 12, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular and liked actresses on Indian television right now. The actress is known not just for her performances on TV shows over the years bit also for her glamorous looks on social media, which have won her millions of followers. On Friday, she shared a new set of pictures of herself from a recent shoot and set temperatures soaring.

1. Shweta Tiwari hot photos

Shweta Tiwari hot photos
1/6

Shweta Tiwari shared pictures of herself dressed in a white silky bralette paired with a black miniskirt and matching jacket as well as some blingy jewellery. She captioned the post “High with Life”.

2. Shweta Tiwari hot photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari hot photoshoot
2/6

In some of the pictures, Shweta Tiwari took off the jacket, flaunting her toned midriff and giving a glimpse of her svelte physique. The pictures were taken at a hotel in Mumbai.

3. Shweta Tiwari sexy photos

Shweta Tiwari sexy photos
3/6

Shweta gave various hot and seductive poses in the pictures, earning praise from her friends and followers, many of whom called her ‘hot mom goals’.

4. Shweta Tiwari TV shows

Shweta Tiwari TV shows
4/6

Shweta Tiwari is best known for her performance in popular shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, as well as for winning Bigg Boss 4 in 2010.

5. Shweta Tiwari fitness

Shweta Tiwari fitness
5/6

Shweta Tiwari has often been praised by fans for maintaining her fitness levels at 42 and serving fitness goals for actresses much younger than her.

6. Shweta Tiwari children and family

Shweta Tiwari children and family
6/6

Shweta has two children – daughter Palak and son Reyansh. Palak recently made her debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

