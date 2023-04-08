Search icon
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks

If being sexy is a crime, Shama Sikander is the biggest criminal in the television fraternity. You don't believe us? Check out her hot bikini looks that prove our claim.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 08, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Television actor Shama Sikander knows how to keep her 3.2 milion followers entertained. Time and again, Shama set the internet on fire by dropping hot photos in bikinis. (Image source: Shama Sikander Instagram)  

1. Shama Sikander stuns in black bikini

Shama Sikander stuns in black bikini
1/5

Here's the first instance of when Shama Sikander amazed her fans. Shama shared the throwback photo on Saturday to wish her fans good morning, and her followers are totally digging it. 

2. Sizzling hot Shama Sikander in pink bikini

Sizzling hot Shama Sikander in pink bikini
2/5

Who says that pink can't be sexy? Here's Shama Sikander setting new fashion goals in pink bikini. 

3. Sexy Shama Sikander making heads turn in maroon bikini

Sexy Shama Sikander making heads turn in maroon bikini
3/5

That's the way Shama Sikander welcomes summers. Shama has the power to turn any color sexy and her photo in maroon bikini prooves it. 

4. Shama Sikander's nashila andaaz in black

Shama Sikander's nashila andaaz in black
4/5

Shama Sikander looks jaw-dropping beautiful in black bikini. She posted the photo with the caption, "Nasha," and that's exactly you will feel after seeing this photo. 

5. Shama Sikander raising the temprature in pink bikini

Shama Sikander raising the temprature in pink bikini
5/5

We can go on and on about Shama Sikander's perfect bikini bod, but here's one photo that will make you believe why Shama looks desirable in two-piece. 

