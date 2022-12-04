In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos

Shiny Doshi is one of the hottest television actresses who often burns the internet with her beautiful and sexy photos.
Television actress Shiny Doshi, who made her debut in 2013 with Saraswatichandra in which she portrayed Kusum Desai, is an avid social media user. She often drops her sexy and bold photos on social media, her every photo goes viral on Instagram.
Let's take a look at her 6 best photos:
1. About Shiny Doshi
Shiny Doshi was born on September 15 in the year 1989. She is known for her characters in Sarawatichandra, Sarojini-Ek Nayi Pehal, Jamai Raja, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Panya Store.
2. Early Life
Shiny Doshi was in Ahmedabad, Gujarati into a Gujrati family. She did fashion designing in Ahmedabad, later, she stated modeling.
3. Personal Life
Doshi got married to her boyfriend Khairajai in 2021, on July 15. She got engaged to him in 2020. They married at their home in Mumbai.
4. Career
She started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Sarawatichandra in which she portrayed Kusum Desai Vyas in 2013.
5. From 2015-2016
From 2015-2016, she won hearts with her performance in Sarojini-Ek Nay Pehalin which she portrayed Sarojini Somendra Singh.
6. Recent works
Recently, From 2019 to 2022, Shiny played Radha in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. She was also seen in Ratri Ke Yatri, Alif Laila. This year, she was seen in the game show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.