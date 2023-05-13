In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

6/6

After Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam got another chance to prove her worth. Archana has joined the 13th season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant, and she will be competing with Shiv Thakare, Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, and other contestants. The team KKK13 left for the shoot, and the season is expected to go on-air this year.