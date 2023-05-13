Search icon

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Before gaining nationwide fame from Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam won Miss Bikini India and Miss Bikini Universe India.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 13, 2023, 12:34 AM IST

"Kya haal hai bhaiya?" As soon as you read this line, an image of Archana Gautam instantly appears in your mind. Such impact Meerut girl Archana Gautam has created on viewers. After entertaining her fans in Bigg Boss 16, she has gone to face her fears in Rohit Shetty-hosted, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Let's take a look back at the model-actress-politician's journey. (Image source: Archana Gautam Instagram)

Archana Gautam's family background

Archana Gautam's family background
1/6

Archana Gautam hails from a humble family background. Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Archana's father, Gautam Budh is a farmer. Her mother, Sunita Gautam is a homemaker. Archana has three brothers, Mishu Gautam, Vinay Gautam, and Gulshan Gautam. 



Archana Gautam's educational qualification

Archana Gautam's educational qualification
2/6

Archana attended Shanta Smarak Girls Inter College, Meerut and Ismail Girls National Inter College. As per wiki bio, Archana did her Bachelor in Journalism & Mass Communication at I.I.M.T Engineering College, Meerut (2009-2012). 



Archana Gautam's first step into glamour world

Archana Gautam's first step into glamour world
3/6

After finishing her studies, Archana tried her luck in modelling. In 2014, Archana won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh. Four years later, Archana won the title of Miss Bikini India and Miss Bikini Universe India (2018).  



Archana Gautam venturing in politics

Archana Gautam venturing in politics
4/6

After modelling, Archana tried her luck in acting. She was a part of movies like Great Grand Masti (2016), Haseena Parker (2017), and Baaraat Company (2017). After movies, Archana ventured into politics. In November 2021, Archana got a ticket from Hastinapur (Assembly constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. However, Archana lost the election to BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik. 



Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16

Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16
5/6

Archana Gautam made her comeback with Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss gave her nationwide recognition, and she went on to become the third runner-up in the show. 



Archana Gautam in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Archana Gautam in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
6/6

After Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam got another chance to prove her worth. Archana has joined the 13th season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant, and she will be competing with Shiv Thakare, Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, and other contestants. The team KKK13 left for the shoot, and the season is expected to go on-air this year. 



