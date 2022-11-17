Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too

Do you think Shama can't turn a saree look sexy? Watch out for these photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 17, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Shama Sikander is the ultimate beauty goddess. Whatever she touches, turns desirable and sexy. Well, if you think that Maaya star can only look hot in monokinis, bikinis and swimwear, you are here for a pleasant surprise. A saree can make a woman feel sexier than ever, and Shama proved it. (Image source: Shama Sikander Instagram) 

1. Shama Sikander- Deadly combo of sweet and sexy

Shama Sikander- Deadly combo of sweet and sexy
1/5

Here's the first proof of how beautifully desirable a woman can look in a saree. Shama nailed it like a pro. 

2. Shama Sikander ki chunariya

Shama Sikander ki chunariya
2/5

In this photo, Shama gave a major tip on how to look captivating while being in a saree. Hawa mein udta jaye... you know the rest. 

3. Shama Sikander aur uski adaa

Shama Sikander aur uski adaa
3/5

After seeing this photo of Shama, the only thought that will cross your mind is 'uff teri adaa... I like the way you move.'

4. Shama Sikander- The lady in black

Shama Sikander- The lady in black
4/5

No one can look so sexy and attractive in black than Maaya star Shama Sikander. 

5. The waterbaby Shama Sikander

The waterbaby Shama Sikander
5/5

Here's Shama Sikander waving goodbye in your favourite avatar, swimwear. But after seeing the photos above, we are sure that even you will agree that a saree didn't look as sexier as before. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.