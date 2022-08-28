In pics: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos in shimmery thigh-high slit gown

Nora Fatehi shared photos in a shimmery blue thigh-high slit gown.
Nora Fatehi is one of the most stylish actresses in India, she often stuns her fans with her sexy photos in gorgeous dresses. Recently, she shared photos in a shimmery blue thigh-high slit gown.
Take a look:
1. Beautiful gown
Nora Fatehi looks hot in a thigh-high slit sexy gown, she knows how to turn heads with her looks.
2. Dance reality show judge
Nora Fatehi, who is a great dancer, has judged many reality shows. She has a huge fan following because of her dance moves on social media.
3. Songs
Nora stunned everyone with her sexy dance moves Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, and Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2.
4. Bhuj: The Pride of India
Bollywood actress Nora was seen in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman.
5. Stardom
Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following on social media. More than 41 million people follow her Instagram.
6. In Saree
Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in a saree, she often wears saree at various occasions.