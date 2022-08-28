Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos in shimmery thigh-high slit gown

Nora Fatehi shared photos in a shimmery blue thigh-high slit gown.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 28, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

Nora Fatehi is one of the most stylish actresses in India, she often stuns her fans with her sexy photos in gorgeous dresses. Recently, she shared photos in a shimmery blue thigh-high slit gown. 

Take a look:

1. Beautiful gown

Beautiful gown
1/6

Nora Fatehi looks hot in a thigh-high slit sexy gown, she knows how to turn heads with her looks.

2. Dance reality show judge

Dance reality show judge
2/6

Nora Fatehi, who is a great dancer, has judged many reality shows. She has a huge fan following because of her dance moves on social media. 

3. Songs

Songs
3/6

Nora stunned everyone with her sexy dance moves Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, and Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2.

4. Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India
4/6

Bollywood actress Nora was seen in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman.

5. Stardom

Stardom
5/6

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following on social media. More than 41 million people follow her Instagram. 

6. In Saree

In Saree
6/6

Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in a saree, she often wears saree at various occasions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.