Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Cartoons from popular Nick shows participated in a meg yoga event in Jabalpur on International Day of Yoga

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Nickelodeon partnered with the Ayush Ministry to educate and inspire young minds about the numerous benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign - #YogaSeHiHoga. As part of the campaign, renowned duo Motu-Patlu, magictoon Rudra, and the latest alien in town Abhimanyu, were seen spreading the message of healthy lifestyle at the biggest Yoga event in the country in Jabalpur.

1. Nickelodeon toons at Yoga Day

Nickelodeon toons at Yoga Day
1/5

Nicktoons Motu-Patlu, Rudra, and Abhimanyu were rubbing shoulders with dignitaries at a yoga event in Jabalpur



2. International Day of Yoga event in Jabalpur

International Day of Yoga event in Jabalpur
2/5

The occasion was the International Day of Yoga, observed on June 21, which saw India’s biggest yoga event being held in the city



3. Jabalpur Yoga Day event

Jabalpur Yoga Day event
3/5

Also in attendance were dignitaries like with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan



4. Biggest yoga event in India

Biggest yoga event in India
4/5

The cartoon characters from popular Nickelodeon shows joined 1.5 lakh people gathered at the mega event



5. Nickelodeon toons and Yoga Day

Nickelodeon toons and Yoga Day
5/5

Nicktoons have been actively advocating a healthy mind and body amongst children through initiatives like #YogaSeHiHoga since 2019



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 736 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.