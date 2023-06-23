In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Nickelodeon partnered with the Ayush Ministry to educate and inspire young minds about the numerous benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign - #YogaSeHiHoga. As part of the campaign, renowned duo Motu-Patlu, magictoon Rudra, and the latest alien in town Abhimanyu, were seen spreading the message of healthy lifestyle at the biggest Yoga event in the country in Jabalpur.