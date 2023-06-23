In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Cartoons from popular Nick shows participated in a meg yoga event in Jabalpur on International Day of Yoga
Nickelodeon partnered with the Ayush Ministry to educate and inspire young minds about the numerous benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign - #YogaSeHiHoga. As part of the campaign, renowned duo Motu-Patlu, magictoon Rudra, and the latest alien in town Abhimanyu, were seen spreading the message of healthy lifestyle at the biggest Yoga event in the country in Jabalpur.
1. Nickelodeon toons at Yoga Day
Nicktoons Motu-Patlu, Rudra, and Abhimanyu were rubbing shoulders with dignitaries at a yoga event in Jabalpur
2. International Day of Yoga event in Jabalpur
The occasion was the International Day of Yoga, observed on June 21, which saw India’s biggest yoga event being held in the city
3. Jabalpur Yoga Day event
Also in attendance were dignitaries like with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
4. Biggest yoga event in India
The cartoon characters from popular Nickelodeon shows joined 1.5 lakh people gathered at the mega event
5. Nickelodeon toons and Yoga Day
Nicktoons have been actively advocating a healthy mind and body amongst children through initiatives like #YogaSeHiHoga since 2019