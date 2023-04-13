In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral

Nia Sharma donned a sexy blue body suit to perfection and took Instagram by storm.
Nia Sharma is one of the hottest television stars, and she maintains her ranking by dropping her hot, sizzling photos on her social media. On April 13, Nia Sharma dropped photos in her new look, and it went viral in no time. Let's take a look at these sexy photos. (Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram)
1. Nia Sharma turning the world blue with her body suit
On Thursday, Nia Sharma set the internet on fire by wearing a blue body suit with perfection. Nia shared the photos with the caption, "Deep Purple Orchids."
2. Nia Sharma raising the temperature with her latest OOTD
As soon as Nia Sharma shared her latest post, the photos went viral in no time. Netizens are praising Nia's fashion game, and they're drilling over her beauty.
3. Nia Sharma's showing off her pretty locks
Nia Sharma shows off her golden locks in her OOTD with a short reel, and wrote, "When you play with your hair.. It should play along.. else kat jaata hai."
Here's the video
4. Nia Sharma stuns netizens with her sexy OOTD
Within seven hours of the upload, Nia's photos got over 56,000 likes with more than 900 comments.
5. Nia Sharma in Hyderabad
Before bringing down the internet with her sexy blue body suit, Nia amazed her fans with her airport look. Nia shared these photos before boarding the plane to Hyderabad.