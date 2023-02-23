photoDetails

In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers

Nia Sharma has shared new pictures from her photoshoot where she looks ravishing in white.

Actress Nia Sharma is a popular name in both the TV world and on social media. The Jamai Raja actress recently shared pictures from a new photoshoot of hers that have gone viral in new time. The hot and sultry pictures, which have Nia dressed in white, have recieved praise from fans, calling Nia a sex symbol.

1. Nia Sharma's sexy pics on Instagram

Nia Sharma often burns the internet with her super glamorous pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle. Her pictures go viral on social media within minutes

2. Nia Sharma's sexy photoshoot

Nia's latest pictures have her pose in an all-white ensemble in front of a mirror. The pictures already have over one lakh likes on Instagram within a day of being posted.

3. Nia Sharma says she is camera shy

While she routinely scorches the internet with her hotness, Nia says she is camera shy. In the caption for these pictures, Nia wrote, "I pose too confidently for someone that's too Camera Shy"

I pose too confidently for someone that’s too Camera Shy"

4. Nia Sharma's bikini pictures

Nia Sharma recently posted a video from a beach where she was attempting a cartwheel, wearing a pristine white swimsuit

5. Nia Sharma's TV shows