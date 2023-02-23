Search icon
In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers

Nia Sharma has shared new pictures from her photoshoot where she looks ravishing in white.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 23, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Actress Nia Sharma is a popular name in both the TV world and on social media. The Jamai Raja actress recently shared pictures from a new photoshoot of hers that have gone viral in new time. The hot and sultry pictures, which have Nia dressed in white, have recieved praise from fans, calling Nia a sex symbol.

1. Nia Sharma's sexy pics on Instagram

Nia Sharma's sexy pics on Instagram
1/5

Nia Sharma often burns the internet with her super glamorous pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle. Her pictures go viral on social media within minutes

 

2. Nia Sharma's sexy photoshoot

Nia Sharma's sexy photoshoot
2/5

Nia's latest pictures have her pose in an all-white ensemble in front of a mirror. The pictures already have over one lakh likes on Instagram within a day of being posted.

3. Nia Sharma says she is camera shy

Nia Sharma says she is camera shy
3/5

While she routinely scorches the internet with her hotness, Nia says she is camera shy. In the caption for these pictures, Nia wrote, "Verified
I pose too confidently for someone that’s too Camera Shy"

 

4. Nia Sharma's bikini pictures

Nia Sharma's bikini pictures
4/5

Nia Sharma recently posted a video from a beach where she was attempting a cartwheel, wearing a pristine white swimsuit

5. Nia Sharma's TV shows

Nia Sharma's TV shows
5/5

Nia Sharma has acted in multiple successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Naagin 4.

