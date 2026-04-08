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Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates, venue, broadcast details for 99th and 100th ceremonies

Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates for 99th and 100th ceremonies

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, When lawbreakers become lawmakers? 39% of them crorepatis

Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, 39% crorepatis

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In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14

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In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

Nia Sharma raised the glam quotient in a bold floral ensemble, serving high-fashion drama and confidence as she stole the spotlight on MTV Splitsvilla X6.

DNA Web Desk | Apr 08, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

1.Bold and blooming look

Bold and blooming look
1

Nia Sharma turned heads in a striking red rose-inspired dress, perfectly blending drama and glamour on the MTV Splitsvilla X6 set.

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2.Statement-making silhouette

Statement-making silhouette
2

The outfit featured a sculpted, body-hugging fit adorned with oversized rose details, giving her look a couture-like edge.

3.All eyes on the Mischief Maker

All eyes on the Mischief Maker
3

As the show's fiery "Mischief Maker", Nia once again proved her style is as bold as her on-screen persona.

4.Glam game on point

Glam game on point
4

With dewy makeup, defined eyes, and sleek hair, she elevated the dramatic outfit with a polished, high-fashion finish.

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5.Serving signature confidence

Serving signature confidence
5

Nia carried the look with effortless confidence, making it one of her standout appearances this season.

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