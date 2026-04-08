In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

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TELEVISION
DNA Web Desk | Apr 08, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
1.Bold and blooming look
Nia Sharma turned heads in a striking red rose-inspired dress, perfectly blending drama and glamour on the MTV Splitsvilla X6 set.
2.Statement-making silhouette
The outfit featured a sculpted, body-hugging fit adorned with oversized rose details, giving her look a couture-like edge.
3.All eyes on the Mischief Maker
As the show's fiery "Mischief Maker", Nia once again proved her style is as bold as her on-screen persona.
4.Glam game on point
With dewy makeup, defined eyes, and sleek hair, she elevated the dramatic outfit with a polished, high-fashion finish.
5.Serving signature confidence
Nia carried the look with effortless confidence, making it one of her standout appearances this season.