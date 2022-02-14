In pics: Neha Bhasin wears risque dress as she steps out with her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ friend Rajiv Adatia

At a dinner outing, singer Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia were spotted. They were photographed by the paparazzi at Bandra's hotspot Olive, both dressed in black. The BFFs appeared to have gotten together for a pre-Day Valentine's meal. Neha Bhasin wore a deep-necked semi-sheer dress. The singer accessorised it with heels and a bold red lip.