In pics: Neha Bhasin wears risque dress as she steps out with her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ friend Rajiv Adatia

Here's a sneak peak at Neha Bhasin-Rajiv Adatia's outing in Mumbai.
At a dinner outing, singer Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia were spotted. They were photographed by the paparazzi at Bandra's hotspot Olive, both dressed in black. The BFFs appeared to have gotten together for a pre-Day Valentine's meal. Neha Bhasin wore a deep-necked semi-sheer dress. The singer accessorised it with heels and a bold red lip.
1. Neha Bhasin-Rajiv Adatia's outing
Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin are good friends since 'Bigg Boss 15' The two went to have dinner together the day before Valentine's Day.
2. Neha Bhasin's outfit
Neha Bhasin wore a semi-sheer dress. It was worn with leotard shorts and high heels. To go with that, the singer donned deep red lips. Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, and Rashami Desai were spotted partying together a few days ago.
3. Rajiv Adatia's outift
Rajiv was dressed in a black suit with gold-colored work on the shoulders.
4. Neha Bhasin-Rajiv Adatia's goofy expressions
Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin also made silly faces for the cameras.
5. Neha Bhasin-Rajiv Adatia in 'Bigg Boss 15'
Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia came to the 'Bigg Boss 15' house to support Shamita Shetty while also participating as individual players. The two became great pals after meeting in the 'BB15' house.