Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Mirzapur star Isha Talwar's stunningly sexy avatars

Mirzapur's Madhuri Yadav aka Isha Talwar is a lady of grace. Scroll further to get astonished by Isha's sensuous beauty.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 16, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Actress Isha Talwar who is well known for playing the parrel lead to Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur 2 with Madhuri Yadav is quite the opposite of her on-screen image. Isha is a live firebrand, and these images prove it. Let's take a look. (All image source: Isha Talwar Instagram)

1. Who's that girl?

Who's that girl?
1/5

Yes, believe it or not, she is Madhuri Yadav aka Isha Talwar. That's why we called her a live firebrand. 

2. Carefree Isha Talwar

Carefree Isha Talwar
2/5

Isha is least concerned about naysayers. Isha posted this picture saying, "When the body spells I DON'T CARE!"

3. The inspring journey of Isha

The inspring journey of Isha
3/5

Isha has been vocal about getting finding success with Mirzapur 2. Even while posting this picture, Isha said, "From being the most nervous version of myself to enjoying the (camera emoji) is quite a feeling." 

4. Isha Talwar's life before Mirzapur

Isha Talwar's life before Mirzapur
4/5

Even before Mirzapur 2, Isha got noticed for her performance in Article 15, Ginny weds Sunny, and Kaalakandi. She is also been part of many Malayalam films, and television commercials.  

5. Isha Talwar's latest outing

Isha Talwar's latest outing
5/5

Isha Talwar was last seen in the recent released Sharmaji Namkeen with Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Satish Kaushik. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.