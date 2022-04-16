In pics: Mirzapur star Isha Talwar's stunningly sexy avatars

Mirzapur's Madhuri Yadav aka Isha Talwar is a lady of grace. Scroll further to get astonished by Isha's sensuous beauty.
Actress Isha Talwar who is well known for playing the parrel lead to Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur 2 with Madhuri Yadav is quite the opposite of her on-screen image. Isha is a live firebrand, and these images prove it. Let's take a look. (All image source: Isha Talwar Instagram)
1. Who's that girl?
Yes, believe it or not, she is Madhuri Yadav aka Isha Talwar. That's why we called her a live firebrand.
2. Carefree Isha Talwar
Isha is least concerned about naysayers. Isha posted this picture saying, "When the body spells I DON'T CARE!"
3. The inspring journey of Isha
Isha has been vocal about getting finding success with Mirzapur 2. Even while posting this picture, Isha said, "From being the most nervous version of myself to enjoying the (camera emoji) is quite a feeling."
4. Isha Talwar's life before Mirzapur
Even before Mirzapur 2, Isha got noticed for her performance in Article 15, Ginny weds Sunny, and Kaalakandi. She is also been part of many Malayalam films, and television commercials.
5. Isha Talwar's latest outing
Isha Talwar was last seen in the recent released Sharmaji Namkeen with Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Satish Kaushik.