In pics: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik raises fashion bar in Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 Rubina Dilaik is giving major fashion goals from Cape Town, South Africa.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 12, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik, who is busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, is raising the temperature with her beautiful and sexy looks. She is setting the fashion bar high in Cape Town, South Africa. (All images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Her photos are going viral on social media, take a look:

1. Raising fashion bar high

Raising fashion bar high
1/6

Rubina Dilaik is giving us major fashion goals, she looks stunning in every outfit that she chooses.

 

2. Rubina in yellow top-grey pants

Rubina in yellow top-grey pants
2/6

Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in the casual yellow top and grey pants. She was seen hanging a cute mini bag.

3. Rubina raising the temperature

Rubina raising the temperature
3/6

Rubina can be seen raising the temperature in these sexy photos. She looks so classy in this attire.

4. Rubina Dilaik in pink outfit

Rubina Dilaik in pink outfit
4/6

Rubina is one of those actresses who is known for her style statement, she loves setting fashion trends.

5. Dare to be different

Dare to be different
5/6

Rubina Dilaik shared a video in which she can be seen trying a new hairstyle. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Dare to be different! Thank you @klaresenel for being so so helpful…..post hectic working hours , struggling for another 3 hours just to look your best is another “High “ for me … The braiding Artist opened her house (late at night) for us since all salons were shut ! I just love and admire the helping spirits of such beautiful souls …. Grateful PS: due to load shedding, we did these corn rows with the help of cellphone light …. Crazy haaan…!Well I am you see."

6. Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous

Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous
6/6

Rubina Dilaik opted for an oversized pink jacket, green top and so accessories. 

