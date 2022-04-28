In pics: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash celebrate their love with fans

Telly world's favourite couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently got mobbed by fans, and they all celebrated the duo's sizzling chemistry.
One of the hottest couples in telly town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is a rage on the digital world too. Recently, the duo was mobbed by a group of young fans, and they all celebrated the duo's love. Let's take a look at the celebrations (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash accepting fans' love
In this picture, the duo accepted their fans' kind gesture, and the girls were cheering their favourite duo loud.
2. Tejasswi Prakash getting mobbed
In this picture, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is cornered with her young, enthusiastic fans. Tejasswi patiently posed with all her fans, and that's what makes her so lovable.
3. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash interacting with young buds
There is nothing as special as a few moments of interaction with your favourite, and these girls loved interacting with them.
4. Picture-perfect moment
Here's how you acknowledge fans' tremendous love. With this kind gesture, Karan and Tejasswi have earned their life-long devotion.
5. Karan Kundrra on a roll
Apart from winning hearts, Karan is busy slaying the digital world with his new single Bechari. He is also been appreciated for his role of the jailor in Kangana Ranaut's hosted show Lock Upp.