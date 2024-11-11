1 . Kal Penn on the sets of TMKOC

1

Kal Penn, best known for the Harold & Kumar film franchise and the Designated Survivor series, stopped by the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to meet the cast and crew of the popular Hindi sitcom. Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, shared a series of pictures from his on-location visit in Mumbai.