In pics: Hina Khan celebrates Eid in Kashmir, shared gorgeous pics in golden ethnic outfit from Dal Lake

Hina Khan is celebrating Eid in heaven-on-earth, Kashmir, and shares photos from the picturesque location with her OOTD.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 22, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Television actress Hina Khan dropped photos from her Kashmir trip. The actress wished her followers Eid Mubarak and even gave a glimpse of the picturesque Dal Lake through her photos. (Images source: Hina Khan Instagram)

1. Hina Khan celebrating Eid in Jannat-E-Kashmir

Hina Khan celebrating Eid in Jannat-E-Kashmir
1/5

Hina Khan is celebrating Eid in Kashmir, and the actress shared 10 photos from her Kashmir vacay. 

2. Hina Khan wishing Eid to her fans

Hina Khan wishing Eid to her fans
2/5

Hina Khan shared the photos from Kashmir with the perfect Eid wish. In the caption, Khan wrote, "Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in Jannat-e-Kashmir.. Eid Mubarak Everyone."  

3. Hina Khan flashing her festive OOTD

Hina Khan flashing her festive OOTD
3/5

For the special occasion, Hina donned an ethnic golden dress with a pink dupatta. Hina flashed her special OOTD near Dal Lake.

4. Netizens are in awe of Hina Khan's Eid look

Netizens are in awe of Hina Khan's Eid look
4/5

Several netizens and her fans are in awe of Hina Khan's latest look. A user wrote, "Ye rishta kya kahlata searial ki yad aa gyi mujhe. Another netizen wrote, "You too... looking so pretty." One of the users wrote, "Looking beautiful."

5. Hina Khan's crazy fan following

Hina Khan's crazy fan following
5/5

Within an hour of uploading, Hina Khan's Eid post got over 120K likes and 900 comments. 

