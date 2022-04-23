In pics: Here's how TMKOC's Sonu aka Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali are different from each other

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu Bhide has been played by two artists, and they both are distinctly different. Let's see how.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom, and every character involved in the show is equally popular. During this tenure, there are few artists who have left the show, and the characters were played by other actors. One of the favourite characters is Sonu Bhide. This character has been played by two actresses, Jheel Mehta and Nidhi Bhanusali. The former was the OG Sonu, and the latter replaced Jheel when she left the show. Let's take a look at how different they are in real life. (All images source: Nidhi Bhanusali, Jheel Mehta Instagram)
1. The social difference
Let's start by comparing the social media of Nidhi Bhanushali and Jheel Mehta. The OG Sonu has 240K followers, whereas the new Sonu has almost a million followers, 958K to be precise on Instagram
2. Carefree Nidhi and Sweet Jheel
If you compare the profiles of both actors, you will find that Nidhi is more of a carefree bird, whereas Jheel looks charming, innocent, quiet person.
3. Both Sonus are animal lover
Despite the differences, both Sonus are animal lovers and this picture is quite evident of the fact.
4. The adventure junkie
Here comes another similarity between these two actors. However, Nidhi is much more adventurous than Jheel.
5. The journey of two Sonus
Jheel Mehta started her journey with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah right from the start, and she continued with the show for 4 years. Nidhi Bhanusali joined the team in 2012, and she's been loved by the audience for taking the mantle of Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide forward.