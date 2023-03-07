Search icon
In pics: Five times Urfi Javed was brutally trolled for her weird outfits

Here are five occasions when Urfi Javed was brutally trolled for her weird outfits.

  • Mar 07, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

Urfi Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, knows how to grab eyeballs as she keeps sharing her semi-nude pictures on her Instagram. Here are five such times when the actress was mercilessly trolled by netizens for her bizarre outfits. (All images: Urfi Javed/Instagram)

1. Urfi Javed poses in her own pictures

Urfi Javed poses in her own pictures
1/5

Urfi Javed posed in an outfit made of only her photographs and was slammed by netizens for being too egoistic.

2. Urfi Javed wears rope-made dress

Urfi Javed wears rope-made dress
2/5

The Meri Durga actress Urfi Javed wore this weird outfit and users called her out for her bizarre fashion sense.

3. Urfi Javed created outfits made of dustbin bags

Urfi Javed created outfits made of dustbin bags
3/5

Urfi Javed was mercilessly trolled by netizens for designing these two outfits made up of garbage bags.

4. Urfi Javed covers herself with bandages

Urfi Javed covers herself with bandages
4/5

Urfi Javed, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla X4, made an entire dress using bandages.

5. Urfi Javed gets compared to Sholay's Thakur

Urfi Javed gets compared to Sholay's Thakur
5/5

Urfi Javed couldn't even move her hands in this dress and was compared with Sholay's Thakur Baldev Singh. 

