Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress

Bigg Boss 16 Soundrya Sharma, who grabbed everyone's attention with her game inside the controversial house, was seen giving us major fashion goals on Wednesday. She was wearing a long purple dress and posing for the paps.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 15, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 Soundrya Sharma, who grabbed everyone's attention with her game inside the controversial house, was seen giving us major fashion goals on Wednesday. She was wearing a long purple dress and posing for the paps.

Take a look:

1. Soundarya Sharma in purple dress

Soundarya Sharma in purple dress
1/5

Soundarya Sharma look mesmerising in this purple dress, she was seen flaunting her smile while posing for the paps.

2. Bollywood debut

Bollywood debut
2/5

Soundarya made her Bollywood debut in the crime thriller film Ranchi Diaries in 2017 in which she shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher. 

3. Special appearance in Thank God

Special appearance in Thank God
3/5

Soundarya made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer comedy-drama Thank God in 2022. 

4. Web series

Web series
4/5

Soundarya was also seen in three web series last year - the crime drama Raktanchal 2, the action-drama Country Mafia, and the political drama Karm Yuddh.

5. Bigg Bos 16

Bigg Bos 16
5/5

While speaking to DNA and recalling her journey, Soundarya states that be it performing tasks, or cooking food for 16 people, she did everything with utmost dedication, "16 logon ke liye khana banana isn't easy... log joint family mein nahi karte, but main poori shiddat se kiya hai (Cooking for 16 people isn't easy. Even in a joint family, people aren't up for it. But I did everything with sincerity).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.