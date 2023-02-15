In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress

Bigg Boss 16 Soundrya Sharma, who grabbed everyone's attention with her game inside the controversial house, was seen giving us major fashion goals on Wednesday. She was wearing a long purple dress and posing for the paps.
Take a look:
1. Soundarya Sharma in purple dress
Soundarya Sharma look mesmerising in this purple dress, she was seen flaunting her smile while posing for the paps.
2. Bollywood debut
Soundarya made her Bollywood debut in the crime thriller film Ranchi Diaries in 2017 in which she shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher.
3. Special appearance in Thank God
Soundarya made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer comedy-drama Thank God in 2022.
4. Web series
Soundarya was also seen in three web series last year - the crime drama Raktanchal 2, the action-drama Country Mafia, and the political drama Karm Yuddh.
5. Bigg Bos 16
While speaking to DNA and recalling her journey, Soundarya states that be it performing tasks, or cooking food for 16 people, she did everything with utmost dedication, "16 logon ke liye khana banana isn't easy... log joint family mein nahi karte, but main poori shiddat se kiya hai (Cooking for 16 people isn't easy. Even in a joint family, people aren't up for it. But I did everything with sincerity).