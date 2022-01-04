Hina Khan's winter fashion game is on point, see viral pictures

Be it nightsuits or some party wears, Hina Khan surely knows how to carry herself.
Hina Khan is one of the most stylish television actresses that we have in the industry. She never fails to impress people with his fashion game, leaves no chance to grab everyone's attention with her style statement. Be it nightsuits or some party wears, she surely knows how to carry herself. Her latest pictures have proved the same. (All Images: Hina Khan/Instagram)
In her latest pictures on Instagram, the actress can be seen wearing the best winter clothes. Take a look:
1. Hina Khan in fluffy winter jacket
Hina Khan looks cute in a fluffy winter jacket. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Never Stop looking up... Remember God will always guide u and protect you.."
2. Hina Khan in red overcoat
Hina Khan mesmerised her fans when she decided to wear a hot red overcoat, teamed up with denim pants.
3. Hina Khan's winter game
Hina Khan is leaving no chance to stun her fans even during winters. Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, "Winter is not a season, it's a celebration.."
4. Hina Khan's love for fashion
Even during her stint in 'Bigg Boss', her outfits including nightwear caught everyone's attention. In the show, the actress had said that she loves to keep herself updated.
5. Hina Khan's thoughts
Hina Khan has been vocal about her mind, thoughts, and heart. She has her own opinions and never fails to express them.