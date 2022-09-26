Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues

Hina Khan has been setting the internet on fire with sensuous pictures from her Maldives vacation.
Popular television actress Hina Khan's latest sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation, which the actress dropped on her Instagram on late Sunday night, have gone viral on social media. These hot and happening pictures will surely drive away your Monday blues. (All images: Hina Khan/Instagram)
1. Hina Khan's blue dress with a plunging neckline
Hina Khan, who was born in Jammu and Kashmir, opted for a pastel blue-coloured dress with a plunging neckline and burned the internet with her steamy clicks.
2. Hina Khan's caption
Proving that she's a travel enthusiast, Hina captioned these amazing photos, "Travel therapy". Soon, her pictures spread like a wildfire on social media.
3. Hina Khan at Heritance Aarah
Hina Khan, who has been dating producer Rocky Jaiswal, is staying at the hotel resort Heritance Aarah in the Maldives as she tagged the location in her pictures.
4. Hina Khan's popular television roles
From Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan has entertained the audiences with her great performances.
5. Hina Khan's Bollywood debut
The actress made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's psychological thriller Hacked in February 2020. It became a bigger hit after its streaming release.
6. Hina Khan's reality shows
Hina finished as the first runner-up in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 11 in 2017.