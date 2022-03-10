Hina Khan sets internet ablaze with her sizzling hot photos in off-shoulder outfit, fans say ‘what a stunner’

Take a look at Hina Khan's gorgeous photographs, which have fans drooling.
Hina Khan, a TV actress, is known for setting the internet on fire with her breathtaking photographs. Hina looks stunning in whatever she wears, including suits, sarees, short dresses, and more. She has a big Instagram following of 16.6 million people, and she frequently updates her followers on her daily life.
1. Hina Khan's outift
Hina Khan is dressed in a black off-shoulder co-ord set with subtle prints all over.
2. Hina Khan's makeup
Hina Khan went for a dewy base and bold eye makeup to complement her appearance and give her look some edge.
3. Hina Khan's hairstyle
Hina Khan's hair was pulled back into a sleek high ponytail that not only complimented her attire and makeup but also carved her face.
4. Hina Khan poses for the lens
In the viral images, Hina Khan can be seen creating some breathtaking poses. In several photographs, she can also be seen playing with her hands.
5. Fans reaction to Hina Khan's photos
Fans were swooning over Hina Khan's beautiful photos. They commented on Hina's beauty and referred to her as a stunner.