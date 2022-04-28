Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Hina Khan sets internet ablaze in black tulle skirt teamed with blazer, photos go viral

Take a look at Hina Khan's stunning photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 28, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Hina Khan is well known for her appearances in Star Plus's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' as Akshara and Komolika.' She placed second in both the reality programmes Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 11' in 2017.

The actress, who has received numerous honours for her great television performances, is now causing a stir online with her fashion choices. She's done it all, from attaining huge fitness goals to making a buzz on Instagram with her photographs.

1. Hina Khan's outift

Hina Khan's outift
1/5

Hina Khan wore a lovely tulle skirt and a grey sequined blazer.

2. Hina Khan's hairdo

Hina Khan's hairdo
2/5

Hina Khan opted for a double bun hairstyle that looked amazing on her look.

3. Hina Khan's makeup

Hina Khan's makeup
3/5

She opted for metallic smokey eyes and a bright lip colour.

4. Hina Khan's accessories

Hina Khan's accessories
4/5

Hina Khan is seen sporting semi-circle earrings and a few rings.

5. Hina Khan's post

Hina Khan's post
5/5

Hina Khan can be seen posing differently in photos she uploaded on Instagram. She captioned the post as , "You said you liked storms, so I let u in..Turns out you can handle only a little rain and i am a HURRICANE."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.