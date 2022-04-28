Hina Khan sets internet ablaze in black tulle skirt teamed with blazer, photos go viral

Hina Khan is well known for her appearances in Star Plus's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' as Akshara and Komolika.' She placed second in both the reality programmes Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 11' in 2017.

The actress, who has received numerous honours for her great television performances, is now causing a stir online with her fashion choices. She's done it all, from attaining huge fitness goals to making a buzz on Instagram with her photographs.