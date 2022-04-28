Hina Khan sets internet ablaze in black tulle skirt teamed with blazer, photos go viral

Take a look at Hina Khan's stunning photos.
Hina Khan is well known for her appearances in Star Plus's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' as Akshara and Komolika.' She placed second in both the reality programmes Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 11' in 2017.
The actress, who has received numerous honours for her great television performances, is now causing a stir online with her fashion choices. She's done it all, from attaining huge fitness goals to making a buzz on Instagram with her photographs.
1. Hina Khan's outift
Hina Khan wore a lovely tulle skirt and a grey sequined blazer.
2. Hina Khan's hairdo
Hina Khan opted for a double bun hairstyle that looked amazing on her look.
3. Hina Khan's makeup
She opted for metallic smokey eyes and a bright lip colour.
4. Hina Khan's accessories
Hina Khan is seen sporting semi-circle earrings and a few rings.
5. Hina Khan's post
Hina Khan can be seen posing differently in photos she uploaded on Instagram. She captioned the post as , "You said you liked storms, so I let u in..Turns out you can handle only a little rain and i am a HURRICANE."