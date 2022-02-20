Hina Khan's photos holidaying in Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal will give you major travel goals

From Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' to Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', Hina Khan has won the hearts of the audiences with her brilliant performances. Hina even made her Bollywood debut in the psychological thriller film 'Hacked' in 2020. The actress has been dating Rocky Jaiswal since 2014 and the couple jetted off to Egypt recently for their vacation. Check out their stunning photos here.



(All Images: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal/Instagram)