Hina Khan's photos holidaying in Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal will give you major travel goals

Check out the pictures of Hina's latest vacation pics from Egypt with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
From Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' to Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', Hina Khan has won the hearts of the audiences with her brilliant performances. Hina even made her Bollywood debut in the psychological thriller film 'Hacked' in 2020. The actress has been dating Rocky Jaiswal since 2014 and the couple jetted off to Egypt recently for their vacation. Check out their stunning photos here.
(All Images: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal/Instagram)
1. Hina Khan is the real poser
As seen here, Hina Khan knows perfectly well how to make photos better with amazing poses. On the left, she can be seen chilling with the camel and in the right picture, she seems to be kissing the pyramid at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Egypt.
2. Hina and Rocky are travel freaks
In this picture-perfect moment, the lovebirds seem to be 'up above the sky so high' as they are clicked while they jump together. Hina and Rocky keep travelling to exotic locations frequently, as seen from their pictures on social media.
3. Hina at Kom Ombo Temple
Hina is rocking the casual look in a blue sweater and ripped jeans at the famous Kom Ombo temple in Egypt. "Dreams, Mysteries, Memories" are the three words she used to describe her experience at the ancient Egyptian site.
4. Hina and Rocky's twin celebrations
Hina and Rocky are vacationing in Egypt for the past week for celebrating Valentine's Day 2022, which coincides with Rocky's birthday, who turned 33 this year. The perfect couple and their perfect celebrations!
5. Hina at Philae Temple complex
Sharing stunning pictures from the famous Philae Temple complex in Aswan, Egypt, Hina wrote in her caption, "History does not belong to us, we belong to it..". The actress looked super-confident in the photos as she gave striking poses for the camera.
6. Hina at the Giza pyramids
Hina travelled back in time at the Giza pyramid complex as she wrote in her caption, "Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it."
7. Hina's perfect companion
The gorgeous actress called the camel her perfect companion in these mesmerising photos as she captioned her carousel as "Perfect weather, perfect location and a perfect companion..I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it?".
Hina Khan's stunning and beautiful pictures from Egypt are sure to give major travel goals!