Hina Khan looks stunning in colourful beachwear, shares photos from Thailand

Hina Khan never fails to stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in beachwear.
1. Hina Khan in Thailand
Hina Khan is currently on a vacation to Thailand and she is having the best time of her life.
2. Hina Khan's outfit
Hina Khan can be seen wearing colourful beach outfit that looks amazing on her.
3. Hina Khan's hairdo
Hina Khan has put her hair into a bun which is going well with her attire.
4. Hina Khan's accessories
Hina Khan is wearing sunglasses and keeping to minimalistic she can be seen wearing a neckpiece.
5. Hina Khan's post
Hina Khan shared her post with the caption, "Nature is therapeutic..Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow..
Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveler."
6. Fans react to Hina Khan's post
Hina Khan's photos were well received by her fans. They called her hot and diva. Some also dropped multiple emojis in the comment section.