Hina Khan looks stunning in colourful beachwear, shares photos from Thailand

Take a look at Hina Khan's stunning photos from Thailand here.

  • Aug 29, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Hina Khan never fails to stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in beachwear.

1. Hina Khan in Thailand

Hina Khan in Thailand
1/6

Hina Khan is currently on a vacation to Thailand and she is having the best time of her life.

2. Hina Khan's outfit

Hina Khan's outfit
2/6

Hina Khan can be seen wearing colourful beach outfit that looks amazing on her.

3. Hina Khan's hairdo

Hina Khan's hairdo
3/6

Hina Khan has put her hair into a bun which is going well with her attire.

4. Hina Khan's accessories

Hina Khan's accessories
4/6

Hina Khan is wearing sunglasses and keeping to minimalistic she can be seen wearing a neckpiece. 

5. Hina Khan's post

Hina Khan's post
5/6

Hina Khan shared her post with the caption, "Nature is therapeutic..Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow..
Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveler."

6. Fans react to Hina Khan's post

Fans react to Hina Khan's post
6/6

Hina Khan's photos were well received by her fans. They called her hot and diva. Some also dropped multiple emojis in the comment section.

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
