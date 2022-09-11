Search icon
Hina Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in shimmery dress, sizzling photos go viral

Take a look at Hina Khan stunning photos here.

  Sep 11, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Hina Khan never fails to stun us with her stylish outfits, she is a true fashion icon. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her breathtaking photos in a black dress.

Hina Khan can be seen wearing a sexy black dress in the photos she posted.

She has styled her hair into a high sleek braid that looks classy.

Hina Khan donned some bold and dramamtic makeup. She went for a nude lip but beautiful dark eyeshadow.

Hina Khan wore two massive earrinngs that added an edge to her look.

Hina Khan stroke some amazing and sassy poses in the photos she posted on Instagram.

HIna shared a bunch of photos and captioned the post as "Lemme show you how its done."

