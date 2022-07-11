Search icon
Hina Khan's latest photos in pink embroidered suit are a sight to behold

Hina Khan dropped stunning photos in a beautiful pink embroidered suit on Monday, July 11.

Popular television actress Hina Khan drove away the Monday blues on July 11 when she dropped beautiful pictures in a pink embroidered suit on her Instagram handle. She even captioned the carousel set of photos as "Hello Monday" with a pink heart emoji. (All images: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan's beautiful smile took away the hearts of her fans and followers who called the actress queen, lovely, and gorgeous in the comments section.

Hina can be seen making striking poses for the shutterbugs in the photos that instantly went viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.

Hina Khan's outfit is from the Mumbai-based brand Faabiiana collection and her statement earrings are from the brand called Razwada Jewels.

From Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan has amazed the audiences with her brilliant performances.

Hina even made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 2020 psychological thriller Hacked, which also saw Rohan Shaw and Mohit Malhotra in lead roles.

Hina participated in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 in 2017 and finished in second place in both shows.

