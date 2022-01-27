Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gil: From singing to acting, a look at her journey

On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, her fans are wishing the actress on social media.
Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts with her performance inside ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house, on Thursday turned a year older. Her innocent, cute face and her bubbly nature grabbed the viewer’s attention. On her special day, her fans are wishing the actress on social media. (All images: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her life journey:
1. Shehnaaz Gill’s early life
Shehnaaz Gill was born on January 27, in Punjab. She belongs to a Sikh family. She always wanted to be an actor since childhood.
2. Shehnaaz Gill’s education
Shehnaaz Gill did her schooling at Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie. She then completed her graduation from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. She has a degree in commerce.
3. Shehnaaz Gill’s career
Shehnaaz Gill started her career in 2015 with her appearance in ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2016, she was then featured in ‘Majhe Di Jatti’ and ‘Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan’. She got fame with her music video titled ‘Yeah Baby’ with Garry Sandhu.
4. Shehnaaz Gill in ‘Bigg Boss 13’
Shehnaaz Gill entered the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house as a celebrity participant. She managed to grab everyone’s attention with her innocent talk and her cute smile. She was one of the most famous
5. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla
Inside ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house, Shehnaaz Gill met late actor Sidharth Shukla. They became very good friends, her fans used to them call #SidNaaz. They were rumoured to be dating. Sidharth’s last onscreen appearance was with Shehnaaz Gill on 'Dance Deewane 3'.