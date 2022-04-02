Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: From working at PCO booth to having his own TV show, a look at comedian’s journey

5/5

It doesn't matter how many times you fall; what matters is how many times you get back up and try your hardest to keep your head held high. With his hard work, Kapil Sharma was able to launch another show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but it was again shut. He plunged into depression and experienced the worst time of his life, but he got back up and the programme returned stronger than ever. For the unversed, Kapil made his Bollywood debut with the famous movie 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon.'