Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: From working at PCO booth to having his own TV show, a look at comedian’s journey

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's incredible journey on his birthday.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 02, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

Kapil was born on April 2, 1981, in Amritsar, Punjab and is an absolute family man. He is from a lower-middle-class background and received his schooling at Amritsar's Hindu College. The road of the comedian has not been simple. He gave everything he had to get to where he is now.

1. Kapil Sharma's life after losing his father

Kapil's life was quite simple until 1997, when fate intervened and turned his world upside down. It was discovered that his father, a police chief constable, has been afflicted with terminal cancer. He and his family of five were in for a frightening time. After his father died, his family's circumstances altered, and he accepted responsibility for sustaining them. Few people are aware that he worked at a PCO to support his family.

2. Kapil Sharma's Laughter Challenge rejection and win

When he first auditioned for the 'Laughter Challenge,' Kapil was rejected, but he went on to win the competition in 2007. His sister's wedding was planned around the same time, but the family didn't have enough money to buy the engagement ring, he stated. Kapil went backstage after winning the 2007 version of the Laughter Challenge to phone his sister and tell her that she could now go buy the ring with his prize money.

3. Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil

Kapil went on to win 'Comedy Circus' for six seasons in a row, demonstrating that goals can come true if you have the confidence to follow them. Kapil jumped at the chance to host shows like 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' and 'Chhote Miyaan,' taking advantage of every opportunity. Kapil went on to start his own production company, 'K9 Productions,' before launching his hit show, 'Comedy Nights With Kapil.' Kapil's fame skyrocketed as a result of the show, and he became a household celebrity. But because of unfortunate circumstances, the show shut down.

4. Kapil Sharma's marriage and kids

He married Ginni, his college sweetheart, and they now have two beautiful children, a son and a daughter.

5. The Kapil Sharma Show

It doesn't matter how many times you fall; what matters is how many times you get back up and try your hardest to keep your head held high. With his hard work, Kapil Sharma was able to launch another show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but it was again shut. He plunged into depression and experienced the worst time of his life, but he got back up and the programme returned stronger than ever. For the unversed, Kapil made his Bollywood debut with the famous movie 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon.'

