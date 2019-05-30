Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 8 HOT photos of the 'Code M' actress which will make you fall 'Beyhadh' hard for her

Jennifer Winget, who turned 34-year-old today, has achieved more than most could even think of at the age

One of the most-seen actresses on Television, Jennifer Winget turns 34-year-old today. The actress is one of the most loved not only on TV, but also on social media, where she keeps on updating her fans about latest happenings in her life.

Jennifer Winget also shared some hot photos of herself on Instagram, which are sure to make you sweat! The actress, who is known for her shows like 'Sarawatichandra' (produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali), 'Beyhadh' and 'Bepannah', has been a child artist.

Apart from her interest in acting, Jennifer Winget is also quite the model for some of her photos. She can be in a candid or fake candid photos and still look gorgeous in all of them. The actress is currently running high on brands, as she celebrates turning a year older today.

Here, see some of the photos: