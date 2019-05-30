Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 8 HOT photos of the 'Code M' actress which will make you fall 'Beyhadh' hard for her

Jennifer Winget, who turned 34-year-old today, has achieved more than most could even think of at the age
One of the most-seen actresses on Television, Jennifer Winget turns 34-year-old today. The actress is one of the most loved not only on TV, but also on social media, where she keeps on updating her fans about latest happenings in her life.
Jennifer Winget also shared some hot photos of herself on Instagram, which are sure to make you sweat! The actress, who is known for her shows like 'Sarawatichandra' (produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali), 'Beyhadh' and 'Bepannah', has been a child artist.
Apart from her interest in acting, Jennifer Winget is also quite the model for some of her photos. She can be in a candid or fake candid photos and still look gorgeous in all of them. The actress is currently running high on brands, as she celebrates turning a year older today.
Here, see some of the photos:
1. How old she turned
Jennifer Winget turned 34-year-old today. For this age, the actress has achieved fame unlike many others.
2. One of the most important faces on TV
Jennifer Winget is one of the most-loved faces on Television. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. The actress recently shared the name of her new show 'Code M'.
3. Her Bollywood connection
She was previously going to appear in a lead role in 'Phirr Se' with director Kunal Kohli. The actress has previously made cameos in the movies Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya.
4. Currently also a face for many brands
Jennifer Winget has been making TV actresses proud by being announced as the ambassador for many brands.
5. The dual-faced on-screen personality
Jennifer was at the peak with her last Television show 'Beyhadh'. She played a lady with a dual-personality disorder on the show. Jennifer also gained fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Saraswatichandra'.
6. Was married once
Jennifer Winget was once married to Karan Singh Grover. They featured together in youth's favourite Television show 'Dill Mill Gaye'.
7. Been acting since a child
Jennifer played a child actor in Akele Hum Akele Tum and Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat.
8. What next?
Jennifer Winget is next going to play a host with Sunil Grover on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'.
(All photos via Instagram)