GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Karan Tacker, Keith-Rochelle look their fashionable best

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Karan Tacker, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao were snapped looking their fashionable best at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019.

At the recently concluded GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019, celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and people couldn't stop gushing over their stunning looks. Bollywood celebrities namely Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar to Sonam K Ahuja-Anand S Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nushrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra were seen while posing for the red carpet before heading for GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019. Not only them even, but television celebs also marked their presence.

TV's cutest couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal looked amazing on the red carpet. Another couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were also seen donning stylish looks at the event. Apart from them, Karan Tacker was also seen at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019.

They were all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs present there.

Check out their photos below: