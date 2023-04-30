Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had an intimate baby shower, which was attended by their close friends and family members.
On Sunday, April 30, Television actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar hosted an intimate baby shower, and it was attended by their close friends and family members. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar
Here are the hosts of the evening, parents-to-be, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan. The pregnancy glow on Khan was the highlight of the event.
2. Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy
Television actors and couple, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy also attended the baby shower. Pankhuri is also in her first trimester, and Khan might shared useful tips with the former.
3. Rajiv Laxman with Susan Laxman
Roadies-fame Rajiv Laxman and his wife Suzan Laxman was among the guest attending the baby shower.
4. Raghu Ram with Natalie Di Luccio
Raghu Ram was also present at the baby shower, He attended the bash with his wife, Natalie Di Luccio.
5. Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan's unmissable pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan is in her third trimester, and expecting her first child with Zaid Darbar in few months.