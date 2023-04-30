Search icon
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had an intimate baby shower, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 30, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

On Sunday, April 30, Television actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar hosted an intimate baby shower, and it was attended by their close friends and family members. Let's take a look at the attendees. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar
1/5

Here are the hosts of the evening, parents-to-be, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan. The pregnancy glow on Khan was the highlight of the event. 

2. Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy
2/5

Television actors and couple, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy also attended the baby shower. Pankhuri is also in her first trimester, and Khan might shared useful tips with the former.

3. Rajiv Laxman with Susan Laxman

Rajiv Laxman with Susan Laxman
3/5

Roadies-fame Rajiv Laxman and his wife Suzan Laxman was among the guest attending the baby shower. 

4. Raghu Ram with Natalie Di Luccio

Raghu Ram with Natalie Di Luccio
4/5

Raghu Ram was also present at the baby shower, He attended the bash with his wife, Natalie Di Luccio.

5. Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan's unmissable pregnancy glow

Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan's unmissable pregnancy glow
5/5

Gauahar Khan is in her third trimester, and expecting her first child with Zaid Darbar in few months. 

