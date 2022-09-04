Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati Darshan

Several celebs and close friends of Ekta Kapoor arrived at the producer's house for Ganpati darshan.
The popular personalities from Television and Bollywood came together at Ekta Kapoor's house to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. (All images source: Ekta Kapoor Instagram)
1. Ekta Kapoor with Huma Qureshi and Mouni Roy
Here's a group photo where three beautiful ladies stand out, Ekta Kapoor, her show Naagin star Mouni Roy, and her film Ek Thi Daayan star Huma Qureshi.
2. Ekta Kapoor on Sakshi Tanwar
Ekta Kapoor and her Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki star Sakshi Tanwar are close buddies. Here's a glimpse of the actress enjoying the blissful moment of the occasion.
3. Ekta Kapoor with Krystle D'Souza
Next, we have Ekta Kapoor posing with Brahmrakshas star Krystle D'Souza.
4. Ekta Kapoor with Dheeraj Dhoopar
Ekta Kapoor is all smiling while posing with her Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar.
5. Ekta Kapoor with Simba Nagpal
In this picture, Ekta is busy enjoying the festive vibes with Naagin 6 star Simba Nagpal.
6. Ekta Kapoor with Tusshar and Anita Hasnandani
We finish our photo album with siblings Ekta and Tusshar posing with Anita Hasnandani.