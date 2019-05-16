'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 6 stills: King's Landing in aftermath of 'Mad Queen' Daenerys' dracarys spree

These stills from episode 6 of Game Of Thrones season 8 will make you feel Monday is centuries away

Episode five of Game Of Thrones season 8 aired last Monday and it has been one of the most destructive episodes so far. Many lives (good and bad) were lost, and justice was not completely served. What now remains is the mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen and the consequences of her action.

Soon after the episode aired, the makers of Game of Thrones released the promo of episode six. The promo was not very clear but it did leave out a message that Daenerys Targaryen might now have to face Tyrion Lannister, the last surviving Lannister yet, and it remains to be seen whether Daenerys would actually finally sit on the iron throne.

After the promo released, the makers also revealed two stills from the upcoming episode, thus making us impatient for episode six. The stills feature Daenerys against a burning King's Landing, with her army of The Unsullied and the Dothraki and Tyrion Lannister in an expression which is hard to guess.

Here, take a look at the photos: