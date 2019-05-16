'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 6 stills: King's Landing in aftermath of 'Mad Queen' Daenerys' dracarys spree

These stills from episode 6 of Game Of Thrones season 8 will make you feel Monday is centuries away
Episode five of Game Of Thrones season 8 aired last Monday and it has been one of the most destructive episodes so far. Many lives (good and bad) were lost, and justice was not completely served. What now remains is the mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen and the consequences of her action.
Soon after the episode aired, the makers of Game of Thrones released the promo of episode six. The promo was not very clear but it did leave out a message that Daenerys Targaryen might now have to face Tyrion Lannister, the last surviving Lannister yet, and it remains to be seen whether Daenerys would actually finally sit on the iron throne.
After the promo released, the makers also revealed two stills from the upcoming episode, thus making us impatient for episode six. The stills feature Daenerys against a burning King's Landing, with her army of The Unsullied and the Dothraki and Tyrion Lannister in an expression which is hard to guess.
Here, take a look at the photos:
1. Kings' Landing has come to a standstill
Post the mad queen Daenerys Targaryen's actions, King's Landing has come to a standstill, and of course, it is burning.
2. Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
The hand of the Queen Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, just lost his only family left - brother Jaime Lannister, sister Cersei Lannister and their child.
3. Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys in Episode 5
Emilia Clarke was upset beyond reasoning in the previous episode. She seems to have removed all her wrath at King's Landing.
4. Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm
Grey Worm also suffered a major loss in episode 4. He was ready for a battle, and did so on his queen's commands.
5. Kit Harrington as Jon Snow and Liam Cunningham as Ser Davos
Jon Snow has already been trying to understand the reality of his being, and the mad queen destroyed King's Landing. What will be his next reaction? Will Ser Davos support him any further?
Game of Thrones Season 8 airs in India on Star World every Tuesday at 10 PM.
(All photos via Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)