'Game of Thrones': New stills from the documentary 'The Last Watch' will leave you heartbroken

After the trailer of special behind-the-scenes documentary 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch', the makers have released the new photos.

For 'Game of Thrones' fans, it was hard to say bye to HBO's ultra-popular series. But to keep the excitement high, the makers earlier released the trailer of the special behind-the-scenes documentary 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch'.

The one-minute ten-second trailer gave a sneak peek into the making of the epic show that witnessed its finale on May 19, 2019.

"This is strange, here we are at the last table read," one of the team members is seen saying in the trailer. Kit Harrington, who essayed the role of 'Jon Snow', is seen holding his tears backs as the whole cast is sitting for their last table read.

Sets, shooting, exotic locations and a lot more are incorporated in the trailer giving an insight into the 'sacrifice to make the World's Biggest Show'.

It also features Emilia Clarke's (Daenerys Targaryen) last shot on 'Game of Thrones'.

"This is a dream job, as a director," says David Nutter.

Calling the series the best thing to be a part of, the cast is emotional to part ways with the show.

This post-finale documentary is helmed by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, drawing on her experiences while being on the set for a year.

'The Last Watch' will tell the story of the cast and crew and their battle with the extreme weather, tough deadlines, greatest mysteries and a fandom ravenous for inside information.

The documentary will be aired on May 28, 2019, on Star World.

After the trailer, the makers have unveiled a few photos from the documentary.

Check it out below!