'Game of Thrones': New stills from the documentary 'The Last Watch' will leave you heartbroken

After the trailer of special behind-the-scenes documentary 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch', the makers have released the new photos.
The one-minute ten-second trailer gave a sneak peek into the making of the epic show that witnessed its finale on May 19, 2019.
"This is strange, here we are at the last table read," one of the team members is seen saying in the trailer. Kit Harrington, who essayed the role of 'Jon Snow', is seen holding his tears backs as the whole cast is sitting for their last table read.
Sets, shooting, exotic locations and a lot more are incorporated in the trailer giving an insight into the 'sacrifice to make the World's Biggest Show'.
It also features Emilia Clarke's (Daenerys Targaryen) last shot on 'Game of Thrones'.
"This is a dream job, as a director," says David Nutter.
Calling the series the best thing to be a part of, the cast is emotional to part ways with the show.
This post-finale documentary is helmed by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, drawing on her experiences while being on the set for a year.
'The Last Watch' will tell the story of the cast and crew and their battle with the extreme weather, tough deadlines, greatest mysteries and a fandom ravenous for inside information.
The documentary will be aired on May 28, 2019, on Star World.
After the trailer, the makers have unveiled a few photos from the documentary.
Check it out below!
1. Hair Supervisor and Hair Designer
Hair supervisor Candice Banks has a good cry and then a good laugh with hair designer Kevin Alexander as they work on someone’s blonde hair.
Hair supervisor Candice Banks and hair designer Kevin Alexander are seen working on someone's blond hair. While in another photo, Candice sheds a tear.
2. Joe Dempsie, Rory McCann, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington
Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Rory McCann (the Hound) and Joe Dempsie (Gendry) show mixed emotions during the final table read.
3. The director
David Nutter, who directed the episodes 'Winterfell', 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' and 'The Last of the Starks' is seen going through the script on the sets.
4. Special Effects Snow Crew Supervisor and Locations Manager
Special Effects Snow Crew Supervisor Del Reid is seen prepping for the scenes at Winterfell. While Locations Manager Naomi Liston is scanning over the sets on a rainy day.
5. Crowd Make-Up Supervisor and Assistant to Director
Crowd Make-Up Supervisor Pamela Smyth does her work on a soldier, who is preparing for the epic war.
While on the other hand, David Nutter's assistant director Patrick Strapazon is busy making copies of the script.
6. The Night King!
Vladimir Furdik, who plays the role of the Night King and also as the stuntman is seen prepping for both his jobs.
(Inputs from ANI and Winter is Coming)
