From Umar Riaz' eviction to Pratik Sehajpal breaking washroom lock: Top controversies of 'Bigg Boss 15'

Take a look at the most talked-about controversies of 'Bigg Boss 15'.
'Bigg Boss 15' is coming to an end soon. Drama, conflict, friendship, and romance abound in this season of the reality show. On the one hand, a few contestants bonded very well. However, some of them, on the other hand, turned out to be each other's worst enemies. Many participants were seen getting into physical fights and even being evicted for the same reason.
1. Abhijeet Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee for kiss
When Abhijeet Bichukale asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss on national television, he provoked controversy. Following this, the actress caused a stir on the reality show, with several participants siding with Devoleena and blasting Abhijit for his strange request.
2. Karan Kundrra calls Pratik Sehajpal's mom stupid
Karan Kundrra got into a heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal and dragged his mom into it. Karan referred to Pratik's mother as "stupid" on the reality show, which escalated their feud.
3. Umar Riaz' eviction
Umar Riaz was ousted from 'Bigg Boss 15' after a physical altercation. For those who are unaware, 'Bigg Boss' is opposed to physical violence. Umar was ousted from the reality show after breaking one of the house's most fundamental rules.
4. Simba Nagpal calls Umar Riaz a 'Terrorist'
Following the first season of 'Bigg Boss 15,' TV star Simba Nagpal sparked outrage when he threw Umar into the pool with full force during a heated argument. He went on to refer to him as a "terrorist." On social media, Umar's admirers slammed his statement.
5. Pratik Sehajpal breaks bathroom lock
Pratik Sehajpal caused a stir in the first week of' Bigg Boss 15' when he broke the washroom's lock when Vidhi Pandya was still inside.
6. Afsana Khan hurts herself with knife
On the 41st day of 'Bigg Boss 15', Afsana Khan was evicted. After failing to complete the VIP access task, the singer lost her cool. On the reality show, Afsana attempted to hurt herself with a knife.
7. Devoleena Bhattacharjee bites Abhijeet Bichukale
During a task on 'Bigg Boss 15', Devoleena Bhattacharjee became enraged and bit Abhijeet Bichukale. Abhijeet was furious, and he demanded that Bigg Boss immediately eliminate Devoleena from the show. Bigg Boss, on the other hand, did not take any harsh measures.