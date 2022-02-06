Search icon
From Tejasswi Prakash- Simba Nagpal to Sangita Ghosh-Ronit Roy, 'jodis' to hit TV screens in 2022

On-screen jodis including Tejasswi Prakash – Simba Nagpal, Sangita Ghosh-Ronit Roy have excited the fans about their upcoming shows on Colors.

'Bigg Boss 15', one of the most controversial reality shows, recently got concluded. As soon as the show finished, viewers got excited about some new on-screen love and drama. Therefore, a new show titled ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’ that features Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, aired on colors. However, there are a few other jodis including Tejasswi Prakash – Simba Nagpal, Sangita Ghosh-Ronit Roy that have excited the fans about their upcoming shows.

Here's the list:

1. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan'

As soon as ‘Bigg Boss 15’ concluded, a new show titled ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’ that features Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, aired on colors. (Image credit: Zain Imam-Reem Shaikh/Instagram)

2. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, 'Naagin 6'

'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash and participant Simba Nagpal are all set to entertain their fans with their appearance in 'Naagin 6', starting from February 12. (Credit: Tejasswi Prakash- Simba Nagpal/Instagram)

3. Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh, 'Swaran Ghar'

Ronit Roy and Sanita Ghost will together be seen in 'Swaran Ghar'. The promos of the show have been doing rounds on social media already. (Image credit: Ronit Roy-Sangita Gosh/Instagram

4. Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria, 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vidhi Pandya has teamed up with Vijayendra Kumeria for 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'. (Image credit: Vidhi Pandya/Instagram)

5. Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu, 'Parineeti'

Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu will together be seen in 'Parineeti', which will soon be aired on Colors TV. (Image credit: Ankur Verma/Instagram)

