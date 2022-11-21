Search icon
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects

Urfi Javed has many times ditched clothes and made a look using the most random objects.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 21, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

As you all are aware, Urfi Javed wears the most unusual outfits. She can turn anything into an outfit. The TV actress has many times ditched clothes and made a look using the most random objects.

1. Urfi Javed makes top using smartphones

Urfi Javed makes top using smartphones
1/5

Urfi Javed recently made a bikini top using two smartphones. She captioned the photo as "fully charged."

2. Urfi Javed's dress with blades

Urfi Javed's dress with blades
2/5

Urfi Javed wore a 'dress for introverts' using multiple blades.

3. Urfi Javed's pebble dress

Urfi Javed's pebble dress
3/5

Urfi Javed, in reply to trolls, made a dress using 'patthar.'

4. Urfi Javed wears a bikini coverup made with ropes

Urfi Javed wears a bikini coverup made with ropes
4/5

Urfi Javed made a massive bikini cover-up using ropes.

5. Urfi Javed's safety pin dress

Urfi Javed's safety pin dress
5/5

Urfi Javed made a dress using only safety pins in a matter 3 days.

