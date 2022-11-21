From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects

Urfi Javed has many times ditched clothes and made a look using the most random objects.
As you all are aware, Urfi Javed wears the most unusual outfits. She can turn anything into an outfit. The TV actress has many times ditched clothes and made a look using the most random objects.
1. Urfi Javed makes top using smartphones
Urfi Javed recently made a bikini top using two smartphones. She captioned the photo as "fully charged."
2. Urfi Javed's dress with blades
Urfi Javed wore a 'dress for introverts' using multiple blades.
3. Urfi Javed's pebble dress
Urfi Javed, in reply to trolls, made a dress using 'patthar.'
4. Urfi Javed wears a bikini coverup made with ropes
Urfi Javed made a massive bikini cover-up using ropes.
5. Urfi Javed's safety pin dress
Urfi Javed made a dress using only safety pins in a matter 3 days.